Lesotho: Top Cop Arrested, Charged in South Africa

Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) Deputy Commissioner Mahlape Florence Morai was last Thursday arrested and charged for contravening South Africa's lockdown regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Morai was arrested on Thursday evening at the South African side of the Maseru border.

Deputy Commissioner Morai, who is the wife of former Commissioner of LMPS, Kizito Mhlakaza, is also the chairperson of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) counsellor, Thulebona Sibisi, the top cop contravened sections of South Africa's Disaster Management Act. She was also charged for violating that country's Immigration Act 13 of 2002 by failing to stamp her passport on crossing into South Africa.

Deputy Commissioner Morai resides in Ladybrand and was on her way home from work when she was arrested. Although the amount could not be ascertained, she was fined on Friday when she appeared in court in Ladybrand. She was also ordered by the court to self-quarantine.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he was unaware of the top officer's arrest.

"My office is not aware of such information but will follow up on it," Supt Mopeli said.

A police source privy to the matter said immediately after her arrest on Thursday, SAPS called the police headquarters in Maseru to confirm whether or not she was indeed a member of the LMPS.

"The bosses confirmed that she was a deputy commissioner of the LMPS and that she commutes daily between Maseru and Ladybrand," a source said.

Contacted for comment, Deputy Commissioner Morai confirmed her arrest and said she was in quarantine at her home in Ladybrand. She however, could not be drawn to commenting any further.