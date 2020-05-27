Lesotho: Top Cop Arrested, Charged in South Africa

21 May 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By 'Marafaele Mohloboli

Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) Deputy Commissioner Mahlape Florence Morai was last Thursday arrested and charged for contravening South Africa's lockdown regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Morai was arrested on Thursday evening at the South African side of the Maseru border.

Deputy Commissioner Morai, who is the wife of former Commissioner of LMPS, Kizito Mhlakaza, is also the chairperson of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) counsellor, Thulebona Sibisi, the top cop contravened sections of South Africa's Disaster Management Act. She was also charged for violating that country's Immigration Act 13 of 2002 by failing to stamp her passport on crossing into South Africa.

Deputy Commissioner Morai resides in Ladybrand and was on her way home from work when she was arrested. Although the amount could not be ascertained, she was fined on Friday when she appeared in court in Ladybrand. She was also ordered by the court to self-quarantine.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he was unaware of the top officer's arrest.

"My office is not aware of such information but will follow up on it," Supt Mopeli said.

A police source privy to the matter said immediately after her arrest on Thursday, SAPS called the police headquarters in Maseru to confirm whether or not she was indeed a member of the LMPS.

"The bosses confirmed that she was a deputy commissioner of the LMPS and that she commutes daily between Maseru and Ladybrand," a source said.

Contacted for comment, Deputy Commissioner Morai confirmed her arrest and said she was in quarantine at her home in Ladybrand. She however, could not be drawn to commenting any further.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.