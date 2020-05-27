Lesotho: Foreign Missions Congratulate Majoro

The diplomatic community in Maseru yesterday congratulated Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on his new appointment.

Dr Majoro succeeds embattled former prime minister Thomas Thabane. Mr Thabane resigned from office on Tuesday morning after his four party coalition government collapsed in parliament a fortnight ago.

Mr Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) has since formed a grand coalition government with the Democratic Congress (DC). The two parties collectively have 78 parliamentary seats.

They further enjoy the support of eight other parties - Movement for Economic Change (six seats), Basotho National Party (five seats), Popular Front for Democracy (three seats) and each seat from the Basotho Congress Party, Reformed Congress of Lesotho, National Independent Party, Marematlou Freedom Party and Democratic Party of Lesotho.

And yesterday, the European Union Ambassador, Christian Manahl; United States Ambassador Rebecca Gonzales, South African High Commissioner Sello Moloto and British High Commissioner Anne Macro said they were satisfied that Lesotho's long-standing political uncertainty had come to an end.

"The Ambassadors of the European Union and the United States of America and the High Commissioners of the Republic of South Africa and the United Kingdom note with satisfaction that the long-standing political uncertainty has come to an end with a peaceful transition towards a new coalition government," reads a joint statement form the diplomats.

The four heads of missions said the international community and development partners of Lesotho were looking forward to working with Dr Majoro's administration.

They said they are hoping Dr Majoro's administration will confront the urgent challenges facing Basotho.

"These challenges will include the containment and aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) supported reforms recommended by the National Dialogue Plenary II, improving the livelihoods of the people of Lesotho, and embarking on a path of sustainable development in accordance with the National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP II)," the statement reads.