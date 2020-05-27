Namibia: Fishrot Accused Contributed to Economic Woes - Prosecution

Pixabay
...
27 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The State has accused those implicated in the multi-million-dollar fisheries bribery scandal of having contributed to the country's economic demise.

"They (accused) have killed the economy. They directly contributed to the demise of the country's economy," stated prosecutor Cliff Lutibezi.

Lutibezi said this during his oral submissions for a bail application in which one of the Fishrot accused, Ricardo Gustavo, is the applicant in the matter.

Gustavo, who is a former Investec Asset Management Namibia senior manager and director of Namgomar Pesca Namibia, is charged alongside former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau (61), former minister of justice Sacky Shanghala (42), former Investec Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi (44), Esau's son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi (38) and Pius 'Taxa' Mwatelulo (31).

The group faces multiple counts of fraud, bribery, corruptly using office for gratification, money laundering and conspiring to commit corruption.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.