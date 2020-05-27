Namibia: Trial of Sodomy Accused Ex-Hostel Caretaker Deferred

22 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The trial of a former hostel superintendent, accused of raping 10 boys at an Otjiwarongo school, is scheduled to continue in September with or without his lawyer.

The 49-year-old Mervin Nguyapeua is on trial in the Windhoek High Court on 32 charges of rape and 27 alternative charges of committing sexual acts involving 10 boys younger than 16 from 2013 to 2015. These offences were allegedly committed at the time when he was employed as caretaker at that school's hostel. During his appearance in court from custody, Judge Alfred Siboleka informed Nguyapeua that his trial will resume on 1 September, whether or not he has legal representation. Siboleka explained to Nguyapeua that the court has afforded him enough time to acquire legal representation and with the current lengthy postponement, he should ensure he seeks legal representation if he wishes to.

Nguyapeua has had difficulties keeping his lawyers during his trial and in response, he informed the court that he has applied for legal aid with the Directorate of Legal Aid.

"I have applied to legal aid but I have not received any response from them. So, I am just waiting for them to get back to me," said Nguyapeua. Nguyapeua, who is currently in police custody, was arrested shortly after a case of sexual molestation was opened against him at the Otjiwarongo Police Station in March 2016.

According to the charge sheet, Nguyapeua allegedly committed the offences while living at the hostel of that school. Learners who stayed in the hostel at the time regarded him as a father figure.

According to the State, the very first incident occurred during the second school term of 2013, when Nguyapeua allegedly raped a 14-year-old boy and further sexually assaulted other boys during 2014, 2015 and in February 2016.

Nguyapeua has denied guilt when he took a no guilty plea at the start of his trial.

He did not disclose anything in respect of his no guilty plea to the charges.

