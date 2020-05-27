South Africa: Outbreak - 29 Test Positive for COVID-19 At Life Esidimeni's Lorraine Frail Care Centre

27 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Nineteen patients and 10 staff members at the Life Esidimeni Lorraine Frail Care Centre in Port Elizabeth have tested positive for Covid-19. An 83-year-old patient has died.

Despite being under strict lockdown since the beginning of March, 19 patients tested positive for Covid-19 and one has died of Covid-19 at one of two state frail care centres in the province. Lorraine Frail Care is run by Life Esidimeni, part of the Life Healthcare group.

The centre, based in Lorraine in Port Elizabeth, currently houses 118 patients. One of the positive patients has been admitted to Livingstone hospital and one has died. The others are kept in isolation at the centre. It is understood that by Tuesday 26 May another death at the centre was also linked to the outbreak.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has recommended that the facility is deep cleaned and that patients who have comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes are admitted to hospital and that the families should be consulted.

The Nelson Mandela Bay district health team was asked to monitor the facility closely.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health, Sizwe Kupelo, confirmed that 19 patients and 10 staff members had tested...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.