South Africa: Outbreak - 29 Test Positive for COVID-19 At Life Esidimeni's Lorraine Frail Care Centre

Nineteen patients and 10 staff members at the Life Esidimeni Lorraine Frail Care Centre in Port Elizabeth have tested positive for Covid-19. An 83-year-old patient has died.

Despite being under strict lockdown since the beginning of March, 19 patients tested positive for Covid-19 and one has died of Covid-19 at one of two state frail care centres in the province. Lorraine Frail Care is run by Life Esidimeni, part of the Life Healthcare group.

The centre, based in Lorraine in Port Elizabeth, currently houses 118 patients. One of the positive patients has been admitted to Livingstone hospital and one has died. The others are kept in isolation at the centre. It is understood that by Tuesday 26 May another death at the centre was also linked to the outbreak.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has recommended that the facility is deep cleaned and that patients who have comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes are admitted to hospital and that the families should be consulted.

The Nelson Mandela Bay district health team was asked to monitor the facility closely.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health, Sizwe Kupelo, confirmed that 19 patients and 10 staff members had tested...