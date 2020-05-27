South Africa: Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu's Family Confirms Remains Found in River Are His

The family of murdered teen Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu, who was allegedly kidnapped and dumped in a river near Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban, has confirmed that the remains found in the river are indeed his

"Yes, we can confirm that. At least now we are relieved, because we know for sure," aunt Zodwa Jali told News24 on Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-old Mbuthu's remains were found on Friday 8 May in a bag filled with bricks, which was dumped in the Wewe River on the outskirts of the Tongaat area, north of Durban.

The crime is alleged to have taken place at the well-known Magagula Lounge in Hambanathi and stemmed from accusations of alcohol theft.

Speaking about the development, Jali said they had been unsure up until this point.

"Before this, we were not completely sure. There were rumours and people had suspected, but now we know for sure. It helps."

Six men - Mlungisi Thabete, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, Malusi Mthembu, 27 - are all accused of kidnapping and murdering Mbuthu.

However, court proceedings have been postponed over the last two weeks because the national Covid-19 lockdown prevents the movement of suspects from prison.

During proceedings on Tuesday, Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam ruled that the matter be postponed until Tuesday, 2 June.

He said the courts hoped for a positive announcement regarding the transport of prisoners as the country drops to Level 3 lockdown from Monday.

Speaking on the court proceedings, Jali said: "Right now, we just want justice for him and leaving everything to the Lord."

Source: News24