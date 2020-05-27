Kenya: Longer Dry Spells for Nairobians as Sasumua Dam is Damaged Again

Nairobians will wait a little longer to have a stable supply of water.

On Tuesday, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said that some parts of Nairobi city will continue experiencing water shortage after 600 metres of the main pipeline that supplies water from Sasumua dam to Nairobi was damaged again on Monday night.

It's been almost a month since the closed down its main water treatment plant at Sasumua and Ng'ethu dams interrupting water supply to Nairobi residents.

In a statement, the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and NCWSC said that they have already mobilised engineers to rectify the situation.

"The repairs are in progress and it is expected that by 31st May, 2020 the temporary reinstatement works will be completed. This will lead to resumption of water supply to the City from Sasumua Dam before permanent works are completed," Managing Director, Nahashon Muguna said in the statement.

According to the water firm, areas along Waiyaki Way, Naivasha road, Kangemi, Lavington, Westlands, Parklands, M.P. Shah Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital and ILRI are some of the estates that will be affected by the damage on the Sasumua water supply system.

Upper hill, Nairobi Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital and Community are will also be without water.

Other areas to be affected include, University of Nairobi main campus hall of residence, Upper and Lower Kabete campus, University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University Parklands law campuses.

Kenyatta market estates like, Kibera, Langata, Jamhuri, Ngando, Riruta/Satelite, Dagoretti Corner, Kawangware and areas along Langata, Madaraka Estate, Mbagathi and Ngong roads, Karen will also face the shortage.

Others not left behind include Loresho, Nyari, Kitisuru, estates along Peponi Road, New Muthaiga and Thigiri ridge areas.

"The amount of water not reaching Nairobi is 61,000m3 per day (12 per cent of the city supply) hence the above areas will receive water with low pressure during the supply day under the water rationing programme," read the statement.

The latest development comes at a time when other parts of Nairobi County have been facing water shortages due to various reasons.

NCWSC called upon residents within Nairobi County to use the available water sparingly.