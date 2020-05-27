Zimbabwe: Police Charge Activists, Journalists With Violating COVID-19 Rules

27 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwean police on Tuesday charged three opposition activists with violating Covid-19 regulations, two weeks after they were reportedly abducted while in detention.

The three women, including a Member of Parliament, were initially arrested on May 13 before they went missing and were found two days later. They had been tortured.

They were found by the road, 80 kilometres north of Harare, and have been in hospital since then.

Two freelance journalists who tried to interview the activists have also been charged with violating the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova from the opposition MDC Alliance have also been charged with "gathering with intent to promote public violence and breach of peace."

"The charges come at a time when Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova are receiving treatment following their abduction, disappearance and torture on May 13," ZLHR said. "No arrests have been made to date for the enforced disappearance, torture, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment."

Police say the activists were part of an illegal protest in the capital Harare on the day they disappeared. On that day, some residents took to the streets demonstrating against food shortage.

After withering criticism from western governments and local church leaders, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government said it was investigating the alleged abductions.

The government denied any responsibility and suggested a third force was behind the abductions of its critics.

Civil society groups say at least 50 activists have been abducted since last year and no one has been charged for the crimes.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.