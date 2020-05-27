Kenya: Devolution Ministry Reports 29 Flood-Related Deaths Rising Death Toll to 289

Nairobi — Deaths attributed to ravaging floods in various parts of the country increased to 285 on Wednesday after the Devolution Ministry reported 29 more fatalities.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa told a press conference 810,665 people across the country were now affected by floods up from 808,000.

Wamalwa urged Kenyans to heed to flood alerts issued by Meteorological Department even as he affirmed the victims of Government support.

"Let us stay alert and respond to these warnings so that going into June we will be able to prevent any further loss of life and property. It is the assurance of the national support to support the families affected," he said.

Wamalwa said that families in more than 33 counties affected will continue to receive relief food through the month of June amid projections of more rains in Western, Nyanza, Lake Basin and Coast as well as parts of Rift Valley region.

He however pointed out that rains will subside in Northern Kenya and parts of Eastern.

"Relief food will continue being supplied to families into June until rains stop. After June, there will be the critical part of supporting and rehabilitating families, most of these families don't have homes and are living in tents," he said.

The Devolution CS further called upon County Governments support flood response response and sensitization activities.

"We will be able to work with counties, identify families affected so that after rains stop, we will see how to restore normalcy," CS Wamalwa.