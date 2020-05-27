Kenya: Popular Benga Musician Dies in Grisly Road Accident Along Thika Superhighway

27 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Popular Kikuyu musician Jimmy Wayuni Githinji is dead. The benga artiste died on Tuesday night in a road accident in Githurai along the Thika Superhighway, Nairobi.

Ruiru OCPD Phineas Ringera said that the musician's vehicle reportedly rammed into a lorry as he was driving to the city.

ROAD ACCIDENT

"The driver rammed into a lorry at around 10pm while driving to Nairobi. He was immediately rushed to St Joseph Hospital in Githurai 45 where he passed on," said the OCPD.

Githinji's body was taken to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

Popularly known by the stage name Jimmy Wa Yuni, benga maestro was known for several popular hit songs, particularly on Kikuyu vernacular radio and TV stations.

But the deceased musician was unpopular with many women for his seemingly sexist lyrics that portrayed them in negative light.

CONTROVERSIAL SONGS

One such song Airitu a Ruiru (Ruiru girls) angered many women because in it the singer accused women from Ruiru of being terrible lovers capable of killing a husband by eating him up.

Many of those who sent messages of condolence hailed him as a legend, wishing his family strength during this trying period.

