Lesotho: Sotho-Pop Artiste Preezy PM to Release Debut Album

27 May 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Bataung Moeketsi

Musician Preezy PM is geared to release his debut album dubbed Sello Saka on 21 June 2020.

The album will be availed in stores across Lesotho and on digital platforms.

The musician told the Weekender on Monday that the 10-track album was soley produced, mixed and mastered by him.

He said fans should expect legendary famo artiste 'm'e Puseletso Seema to feature on four songs and additional instrumentation from pianist Tee and guitarist, Mapeng Mofosi.

He said the on the album Sello Saka (my cry), he touches on an array of topic and has fused traditional famo with pop elements to come up with what he calls "Sotho-pop".

Preezy had hoped to release the album last year but fell ill.

"The album was supposed to drop last year but I fell extremely sick, so I had to give myself some time to recover," Preezy said.

When he fell ill, doctors failed to diagnose what the problem was and this depressed him so much that he could not work until he recovered in January this year.

Born Peter Moruthoane in Teyateyaneng, Preezy started his musical journey in 2015 as a rapper and R&B singer.

The 25-year-old currently resides in Ha-Thetsane, Matamong where he built his personal studio. He says he coined his Sotho-Pop sound earlier this year after realising how comfortable he felt with fusions of the sound.

"Just like any other young artiste, I struggled to find yourself and figure out what my contribution to the music industry would be.

"I used to imitate Chris Brown a lot because growing up people said I resembled him and that translated into my music," he said.

He eventually realised that he loved setso (African music) and this prompted him to "make a sound that had a famo and pop feel to it".

"This is who I really am musically."

The lead single of the album, Lerato Laka, has so far fared well on social media where it has amassed thousands of hits.

He also has a traditional love track which features Mapeng Mafosi on the guitar and was released on 9 April this year.

Preezy is currently working on the official video for Lerato Laka. He also intends to release another single and its video before releasing the album next month.

Spread the love

0 comment

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappEmail

Lesotho Times

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

previous post

DPP slammed for "siding" with 'Maesaiah in bail issue

Related News

Afriski introduces power efficient snowmaker

May 14, 2020

Rethabile Letsoepa speaks on modeling journey

May 14, 2020

Spacebah speaks on comedy career

May 12, 2020

Search underway for face of Lesotho Fashion Week

April 25, 2020

Bail out artistes: Sirschaba

April 20, 2020

Thando Thabethe reveals details of 5FM exit

April 9, 2020

Perfect your craft and sell music online-musicians told

April 4, 2020

Tgee Modeling Agency fuses fashion, film

April 4, 2020

Samthing Soweto, Trompies for APICA

March 11, 2020

Thari-Ea-Tsheepe Releases 'Maliepetsane

March 11, 2020

Leave a Comment Cancel Reply

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Current ye@r *

Leave this field empty

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.