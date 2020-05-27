Lesotho: Sotho-Pop Artiste Preezy PM to Release Debut Album

Musician Preezy PM is geared to release his debut album dubbed Sello Saka on 21 June 2020.

The album will be availed in stores across Lesotho and on digital platforms.

The musician told the Weekender on Monday that the 10-track album was soley produced, mixed and mastered by him.

He said fans should expect legendary famo artiste 'm'e Puseletso Seema to feature on four songs and additional instrumentation from pianist Tee and guitarist, Mapeng Mofosi.

He said the on the album Sello Saka (my cry), he touches on an array of topic and has fused traditional famo with pop elements to come up with what he calls "Sotho-pop".

Preezy had hoped to release the album last year but fell ill.

"The album was supposed to drop last year but I fell extremely sick, so I had to give myself some time to recover," Preezy said.

When he fell ill, doctors failed to diagnose what the problem was and this depressed him so much that he could not work until he recovered in January this year.

Born Peter Moruthoane in Teyateyaneng, Preezy started his musical journey in 2015 as a rapper and R&B singer.

The 25-year-old currently resides in Ha-Thetsane, Matamong where he built his personal studio. He says he coined his Sotho-Pop sound earlier this year after realising how comfortable he felt with fusions of the sound.

"Just like any other young artiste, I struggled to find yourself and figure out what my contribution to the music industry would be.

"I used to imitate Chris Brown a lot because growing up people said I resembled him and that translated into my music," he said.

He eventually realised that he loved setso (African music) and this prompted him to "make a sound that had a famo and pop feel to it".

"This is who I really am musically."

The lead single of the album, Lerato Laka, has so far fared well on social media where it has amassed thousands of hits.

He also has a traditional love track which features Mapeng Mafosi on the guitar and was released on 9 April this year.

Preezy is currently working on the official video for Lerato Laka. He also intends to release another single and its video before releasing the album next month.

