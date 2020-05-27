Africa Day - Proud of Who We Are

26 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

AFRICA Day was celebrated yesterday, and although public events are still not permitted due to Covid-19, the occasion was widely honoured on social media.

Several artists took to social media sharing powerful messages on what it means to be African.

Leading songbird and prolific songwriter Erna Chimu said Africans must be thankful for this day, because it acknowledges the continent's many achievements and reflects on the myriad challenges still negatively impacting its development.

"In the past many Africans only knew about the existence of artists such as Salif Keita, but the growth of social media has made it easier for other artists to be identified, and this is wonderful. It however breaks my heart to see many Africans being fed with more Western music than African by television and radio," Chimu said.

She said Africa is a beautiful continent and many areas still have to be discovered.

"Let's be proud of our culture and who we are," she said.

Multiple award-winning musician Elemotho yesterday shared screen time with well-known African artists such as Salif Keita, Angelique Kidjo, Ismael Lo, Youssou Ndour, Jimmy Cliff and Naomi Campbell on a show hosted by Worldwide Afro Network (WAN).

The show '#IAmWAN' was aimed at creating awareness and fostering solidarity in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to promote initiatives from Africa and its diaspora.

"This is an amazing online event and I am honoured to be involved as a Namibian artist. This is an initiative by Africans, for Africans, and I am super proud to be part of it," Elemotho said.

He urged Africans to realise their value.

"I hope as Africans we grow to understand our worth, or else we will forever be slaves to other's perceptions and influence. This is the motherland of all popular musical styles. Imagine what we could do if we knew we came from a strong culture of music and art? The sad thing is everyone knows it but us."

Maria Immanuel, popularly known as 'ML', yesterday released a new live recording called 'Alulange' (Bring Me Back) on YouTube, dedicated to Africa Day.

The session was recorded at Nautilus Studio at Swakopmund.

"The song is about helping someone do what is right," she said.

ML chose to release the song on Africa Day, because "I am passionate about pan-Africanism", she said.

"A-list African artists are often not keen on working with other Africans. They are more willing to team up with artists from other countries such as America. I love seeing how upcoming artists in Africa are working together. If we work together, we will make our continent more beautiful and special. I hope every African enjoyed our special day," ML said.

