South Africa: Whole Country to Move to Level 3 On 1 June, but Further Detail Delayed, Again

Covid-19 hotspots will move to Level 3 along with the rest of the country on 1 June, Health Minister Zweli Mkhizi clarified on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a media briefing on the Level 3 regulations has once again been postponed.

A National Coronavirus Command Council media briefing on the regulations was scheduled for Tuesday, but that was postponed to Wednesday. On Wednesday, it was postponed again without a new time and date.

Specific details of what's allowed under Level 3 will only be revealed in the updated regulations on the State of Disaster.

Ministers have had to face tough questions at press conferences on the rationale for the regulations, as well as provide specific detail about how they will affect daily life.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize clarified that the whole country would move to level 3 on June 1, including the hot spots that had been identified.

Mkhize on Wednesday said teams of specialists will lead the Covid-19 in hotspots, defined as five infected people per 100,000 of the population, to implement increased testing and tracing measures and ensure people who have tested positive to the virus follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.

