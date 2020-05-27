South Africa: Whole Country to Move to Level 3 On 1 June, but Further Detail Delayed, Again

27 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Covid-19 hotspots will move to Level 3 along with the rest of the country on 1 June, Health Minister Zweli Mkhizi clarified on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a media briefing on the Level 3 regulations has once again been postponed.

A National Coronavirus Command Council media briefing on the regulations was scheduled for Tuesday, but that was postponed to Wednesday. On Wednesday, it was postponed again without a new time and date.

Specific details of what's allowed under Level 3 will only be revealed in the updated regulations on the State of Disaster.

Ministers have had to face tough questions at press conferences on the rationale for the regulations, as well as provide specific detail about how they will affect daily life.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize clarified that the whole country would move to level 3 on June 1, including the hot spots that had been identified.

Mkhize on Wednesday said teams of specialists will lead the Covid-19 in hotspots, defined as five infected people per 100,000 of the population, to implement increased testing and tracing measures and ensure people who have tested positive to the virus follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.

He was clarifying certain reports...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.