South Africa: City of Cape Town Offers Rates and Service Relief in Revised Budget

Due to the loss in revenue and the impact the lockdown has had on local economies, the City of Cape has revised its 2020/21 budget to boost the economy and to offer service relief packages. It was approved on Wednesday.

When the lockdown was enforced two months ago, a number of industries and households were affected. The City of Cape Town's proposed 2020/21 budget provides rates and service relief for residents in need.

In the 2020/21 budget, which was tabled and adopted on Wednesday R3-billion has been set aside for a rates and service relief package for indigent, disabled and pensioner residents.

"If your property value is below R300,000, or household income is below R4,500, you will get no less than a 100% property and refuse rebate, 10.5 kilolitres of free water, 7.35 kilolitres of sanitation, and 60-kilowatt hours of free electricity, if your consumption is kept low," said Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

"We know that many have already lost their jobs or fallen on hard times. That's why we are raising the indigent threshold to R7,000 income per month, and increasing the rates discount for many in this category," added Plato.

Plato also pointed out...