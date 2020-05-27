South Africa: COVID-19 Quarantine Centres a Misery for Returning Zimbabweans

analysis

Quarantine centres in Zimbabwe have been a nightmare for many who have returned home during the Covid-19 lockdown, but the government said issues are being addressed.

Zimbabweans returning home from South Africa waited more than two weeks for coronavirus tests that will allow them to be released from quarantine centres, where some have complained about hygiene and food. There were also demonstrations in one Harare centre against what they were told was a mandatory $65 fee for a test.

One of the returnees, Denzel Madzova, has been in the Harare Polytechnic quarantine centre since his 10 May return from Cape Town. He said they had been asking for tests to be done and their pleas were at last answered on Tuesday night when the Covid-19 response team arrived at the centre. Initially, travellers were tested on arrival at the border at the NSSA Beitbridge Hotel's quarantine centre.

"That's where we first got tested. We got a rapid test and I was negative." His group was then moved to Harare, where he lives.

Madzova said they should have been tested again eight days later.

"If you are negative, you are supposed to go home and complete your 21...