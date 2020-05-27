South Africa: Neoliberalism and Sustainable Use Are Cut From the Same Paradigm

26 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ian Michler

Where neoliberalism subjugates the natural world and people to the commercial whims of markets and globalisation, sustainable use has ensured the international commercialisation of biodiversity, and determined that price and trade be the arbiter of what value each species holds.

One of many narratives since the outbreak of Covid-19, particularly among a sector within the status quo, tells us this pandemic has been an unforeseen crisis, a surprise, one that has caught the political and business community from the blind side.

Nothing could be further from the truth. This misinformation is an attempt by those with vested interests in the current systems to hide the shortcomings, failures and poor leadership, which in turn becomes a self-serving rationale for why fundamental change is not required.

Indeed, countless people and agencies have been paying attention, and they have issued stern warnings, some for many years.

In this regard, I want to draw attention to three notable contributions. One is a report that should have shocked the world into action, another an immensely insightful opinion piece that reflects on this report, and the third, a recent commentary on what the authors believe to be a pandemic of equal proportions to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.