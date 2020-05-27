Kenya: COVID-19 - New Record As 123 More Test Positive

Kenya's confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday reached 1,471 after 123 more infections were recorded, the Health minister said.

This is so far the highest daily increase in the country since the virus was confirmed on March 13.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed three more Covid-19 deaths after three patients died in hospitals after contracting the virus.

In his daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Kagwe announced that urban poor areas in Nairobi have become a focal point of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A total of 33 new cases were recorded in Mathare and 14 in Kibera. Mr Kagwe said public transport is fuelling the spread of the virus in the slums.

