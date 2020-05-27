Mozambique: Huge Drugs Haul On Mozambique/South Africa Border

Maputo — The South African police have arrested a South African man and a Mozambican woman for trying to smuggle 30 million rands (about 1.7 million US dollars) worth of illegal drugs (heroin and crystal meth) from Mozambique into South Africa.

According to South African press reports, the two were travelling in a truck from Mozambique to South Africa, and were arrested on Monday near the Ressano Garcia/Komatipoort border point.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told reporters that the police and customs officials were conducting their normal duties when a white mini truck pulling a trailer, en route from Mozambique, stopped at the border to be processed.

"The vehicle was searched, and officials discovered makeshift compartments in both the truck and trailer stashed with suspected drugs as well as bottles of illegal liquor. Preliminary investigation indicates that the occupants were planning to smuggle the drugs from Mozambique into the country before being intercepted," said Hlathi.

The police had not yet fully valued the illicit cargo, but Hlathi said the heroin was estimated at over 20 million rands. The police were still counting the crystal meth, but their initial estimate was that it is worth more than ten million rands.

This follows the seizure, in late April, of 600,000 rands worth of heroin at Komatipoort from a Mozambican truck driver named as Francisco Langa.