Mozambique: Huge Drugs Haul On Mozambique/South Africa Border

26 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The South African police have arrested a South African man and a Mozambican woman for trying to smuggle 30 million rands (about 1.7 million US dollars) worth of illegal drugs (heroin and crystal meth) from Mozambique into South Africa.

According to South African press reports, the two were travelling in a truck from Mozambique to South Africa, and were arrested on Monday near the Ressano Garcia/Komatipoort border point.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told reporters that the police and customs officials were conducting their normal duties when a white mini truck pulling a trailer, en route from Mozambique, stopped at the border to be processed.

"The vehicle was searched, and officials discovered makeshift compartments in both the truck and trailer stashed with suspected drugs as well as bottles of illegal liquor. Preliminary investigation indicates that the occupants were planning to smuggle the drugs from Mozambique into the country before being intercepted," said Hlathi.

The police had not yet fully valued the illicit cargo, but Hlathi said the heroin was estimated at over 20 million rands. The police were still counting the crystal meth, but their initial estimate was that it is worth more than ten million rands.

This follows the seizure, in late April, of 600,000 rands worth of heroin at Komatipoort from a Mozambican truck driver named as Francisco Langa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.