Mozambique: Coral Flng Installs First Topside Module

Maputo — Coral FLNG, the company that is installing a floating liquefied natural gas platform in the deep waters of Area Four of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, announced on Tuesday that it has installed the first topside module on board the hull of the FLNG unit.

The company said that the power generation module had been lifted aboard the hull, marking the start of the integration between the hull, launched in January, and the massive topside (12 process modules of around 70,000 tons), both currently under construction in South Korea.

"The construction of the FLNG facility, which is primarily carried out at Samsung Heavy Industry in South Korea with seven main operating centers worldwide and a global supply chain, is progressing well aiming towards the commencement of production in 2022," Coral FLNG said.

Coral FLNG is led by the Italian energy company ENI, which is the operator of Rovuma Basin Area Four, with a participation of 25 per cent. ENI's partners in Area Four are ExxonMobil of the United States (25 per cent), the China National Petroleum Corporation (20 per cent), Kogas of South Korea (10 per cent), Galp of Portugal (10 per cent), and Mozambique's own National Hydrocarbon Company, ENH (10 per cent).

When complete, the floating LNG unit will be towed to the Mozambique Channel where it will be moored about 50 kilometres off the coast of the Cabo Delgado district of Palma.

Coral FLNG says that the 432 metre long unit will have a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year, and it will be the first FLNG ever deployed in deep waters, at a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters.

The company is convinced that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be able to begin LNG production in 2022. It will thus be the first of the various natural gas projects in the Rovuma Basin to come on stream.

The Coral gas field was discovered by ENI in May 2012. It contains reserves of about 16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.