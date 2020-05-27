Uganda: Malaba Border Finally Reopens

27 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Joseph Omollo

Kampala — The Kenya-Uganda border at Malaba point has finally reopened to cargo trucks.

The border has been blocked for close to five days after some drivers cross-parked their trucks, blocking entry and exit of trucks to the Kenyan side.

The drivers blocked the border in protest of the standard operating procedures that were set by the two countries to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The drivers claimed the set standard operating procedures were violating human rights principles, especially those restrictions denying them to make any stopover along their way.

During a dialogue with senior government officials from both Uganda and Kenya at Malaba Kenya yesterday, the drivers, through their leaders, demanded formal assurance from government on their safety while in transit. The meeting ended prematurely after the officials hesitated to make commitments.

Breaking ice

However, yesterday, the Kenyan authorities met owners of the trucks and threatened to take legal action against them for blocking an international road.

It is reported that after their meeting, owners of cargo trucks under their ambrella Kenya Transporters Association, later had a separate meeting with their drivers and requested them to drop their earlier position.

The border was then reopened at around 3pm.

However, although the border was finally reopened, movement was still slow.

Authorities from the Ugandan side told Daily Monitor yesterday that trucks destined to Kenya from Uganda will have to wait until the traffic jam from Kenya is done with.

Mr James Malinzi, the Uganda Revenue Authority eastern regional manager, said during the strike, drivers parked on all the three lanes that stretched more than 50kms that require to be cleared before trucks destined to Kenya from Uganda can get space to cross.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

