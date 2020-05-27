Tanzania: Comedian Idris Sultan Charged With Failure to Register SIM Card, Released On Bail

Dar es Salaam — Comedian and winner of Big Brother Africa 2014 Idris Sultan has today May 27 been arraigned at Kisutu Resident magistrate Seven days after he was arrested.

The comedian has been charged for failure to register a sim card that was previously owned by another person an act that contravenes regulations of the electronic and postal act of 2020.

According to the charge sheet, Idris Sultan on diverse dates between December 2019 and May 19,2020 in Mbezi Beach, Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam used a sim card that previously owned by a certain Innocent Maiga without reporting to the licensee.

On the other hand Innocent Maiga was charged for failure to report change of ownership of the Sim card to the licensee.

The defense team led by State Attorney Wankyo Simon, Batilda Mushi and Estazia Wilson read the charge sheet at the court which was presided by Resident Magistrate Rashid Chungu.

Idris who was dressed in a dark blue tunic was represented by advocate Jebra Kambole.

Idris has been released on bail, however his co-accused failed to get bail after it emerged that the sureties that he had presented were faced with charges at the same court.

Magistrate Chaungu has adjourned the case until June 9 when the case shall come for preliminary hearing.

This was not the first time that the comedian has been on the wrong end of the law, last year he was after sharing on social media a face-swapped image of himself and the president.

Idris Sultan rose to fame toward the tail-end of 2014 when he became the second Tanzanian to win reality TV show Big Brother Africa which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa pocketing a cool $500,000 as prize money.

This was to be the last Big Brother Africa as producers have since gone silent regarding the fate of the reality show and instead they have regional shows such as the Nigerian edition.