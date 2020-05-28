Nigeria Records 389 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 8733 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 256 new cases, Katsina 23, Edo 22, Rivers 14, Kano 13, Adamawa and Akwa Ibom 11 each, Kwara and Nasarawa six each, Gombe, Plateau, Abia, Benue, Delta Oyo, Niger, and Kogi recorded two each, while Imo, Borno, Ogun and Anambra recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 8733 cases of COVID-19, discharged 2501 persons, while 254 have unfortunately died.