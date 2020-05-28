Malawi: Chilima Appeals to Malawi Citizens Not to Glorify Thieves in Power

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

The country's estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima --who is also running mate to Tonse Alliance presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera -- has asked people in the country to stop clapping hands for thieves in government who plunder public resources.

Chilima: Don't glorify thieves Mia joined the whistle-stop at Lirangwe Chilima captured on his imbizo tour The whistle stops in Blantyre rural

Chilima said this Wednesday when he invaded Blantyre rural hinterland with Imbizo campaign tours drumming up support for Chakwera on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket representing Tonse Alliance.

"People should not be glorifying thieves of public resources calling them Biggie or Big Man Wamkulu. We should stop that," he said.

The whistle stops stretched from Chikuli to Lirangwe via Mombo with MCP Vice President Sidik Mia joining Chilima at Lirangwe.

In his speech, Mia praised Chilima for his humility to put his presidential ambition on hold to support Chakwera this time.

On Thursday and Friday Chilima will storm Thyolo and Mulanje, areas heavily considered as the home ground for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Through out his speeches, Chilima --who is also UTM Party president-- lamented that key sectors of the economy such as water development, energy, transportation and agriculture have been neglected for a long time.

Chilima reiterated the alliance's promises to the electorate, including fighting corruption, revamping the public sector, job creation, economic empowerment of the youth and women and transforming agriculture.

