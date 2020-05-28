Tanzania: French Companies Donate COVID-19 Medical Equipment to Local NGO

A GROUP of some French Companies established in Tanzania on Wednesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Médecins du Monde (MdM) in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Headed by France Ambassador to Tanzania, Frederic CLAVIER, and the President of the French Trade Commercial Advisors in Tanzania (CCEF), Mr Christopher Darmois, on behalf of the companies, the envoy said the assistance was part of his April 20th this year, promise to the media that he would mobilize his home based companies operating in Tanzania to join hands and support the government in efforts by offering sanitary products and medical equipment needed to fight against the disease locally.

While handing over the medical equipment, Ambassador Clavier said: "This crisis is affecting every part of the society and all of us are trying to do what we can to help.

It is vital that we support the most vulnerable in our communities.

"Suffice it to say that today's donation represents the French traditional spirit of benevolence. When one simply looks at the Global Fund generous contributors, one will certainly notice that France is the second largest contributor."

The companies Engie-PowerCorner, Total, Maurel & Prom, Tanzania Petroleum Services (TPS) and Oryx, handed over an assortment of the sanitary products (hydro-alcoholic solutions), masks and gloves to MdM's Programme Coordinator, Kessy Ndenengo, in addition to a fuel voucher that was also pledged in the ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, and presided over by Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Regional Mental Health Coordinator Dr Francis Lukuwi.

Commenting on the Embassy's initiative, the President of the French Trade Commercial Advisors in Tanzania, Mr Darmois said: "There is no big or small effort to combat the novel coronavirus. There is only effort.

Companies represented through the CCEF of Tanzania are proud to contribute in any way that could help curb the curve of the disease in Tanzania.

Preventing the disease not widely spread, protecting our people from Tanzania and overseas, fighting against the Covid-19 and eventually winning...is what we strive for together."

On his part, MdM General Coordinator for Tanzania and Kenya, Ivan Duran expressed his organisation's appreciation for the generous donation from the French private sectors, noting: "MdM is working together with the Ministry of Health in increasing the capacities of health facilities.

"We strongly applaud and appreciate the generosity of the French Companies. This kind of material is essential to protect the Tanzanian health workers that are fighting everyday providing care to the population," he added.

This donation is made under the aegis of the newly created Franco-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce, where the French Embassy in collaboration with the former will continue to venture in more areas of supporting Tanzania's fight against Covid-19.

In Tanzania, Médecins du Monde (MdM), a reputed campaigning medical organization committed to international solidarity that has been caring for the most vulnerable populations both in France and abroad, has been operating for more than 25 years, working with local communities and stakeholders striving to create positive health impact in the lives of most vulnerable population.