Tanzania: 150m/-Dispensaries in Pipeline for Tarime

THE government plans to spend 150m/-in the 2020/2021 financial year to construct three dispensaries in Tarime District council in Mara Region.

The project is part of the government's efforts to improve provision of social services, including the health sector, plus constructing dispensaries and health centers at every local government authority.

This was said in the National Assembly by the Ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government when responding to a question from Tarime Urban legislator, Ester Matiko (Chadema).

The ministry stated that the government won't upgrade dispensaries to health centers, but construct new health sector facilities.

It said that between 2016/2017 and 2019/2020, the government allocated 35 health workers to various health facilities in Tarime District.

"The ministry has secured a permit to employ 610 doctors who will be allocated to districts with an acute shortage of the cadre, including in Tarime District.

According to the ministry, the various initiatives taken to improve provision of health services in the country are also intended to reduce child and maternal mortality rates.

In her question, Ms Matiko was concerned that available dispensaries and health centers in Tarime also catered for patients who included those from neighbouring districts like Tarime Rural and Rorya.

She said that Gamasara dispensary in Nyandoto Ward also served patients from Kongo and Kitere villages in Rorya District and Kewamba and Nyangisya villages in Tarime Rural District.

"Over 50 percent of patients seeking services at the dispensary are from distant villages, and that's why the government is not constructing dispensaries in these villages," Ms Matiko said.

The legislator had sought to know whether the government had any plan to upgrade the current dispensaries to health centers to meet the demand.