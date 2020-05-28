Malawi: First Lady Takes COVID-19 Drive in Chiradzulu

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu — First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika Tuesday took time to brief traditional leaders and the elderly in Chiradzulu on the dangers of corona virus and how they could prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking at Magomero Community Technical College and Nmaka CCAP, the First Lady said traditional leaders interact with more people as such they need to protect themselves and those they interact with from contracting the virus.

"I want to assure everyone present here that corona virus is real and people are dying of the virus. When we look at how people are dying in rich countries where there are good hospitals, we really have to prevent because we cannot handle more cases," she said

Mutharika added that people in the country should not undermine the current corona virus figures saying that the trend in even other countries where a lot of people lost their lives.

She encouraged the chiefs and the elderly to seek medical assistance once they experiences signs and symptoms of Coronavirus so that they could be assisted.

The First Lady assured the Chiefs and the elderly on continued development once they voted again in government adding that the President was humbled and all he thinks was about the development of the country and not to pull others down.

Speaking earlier Traditional Authority (TA) Ntchema requested for the construction of tarmac roads from Chamdimbo to Mbulumbuzi and from Magomero turn off to Nasawa saying that the roads are important in transporting farm produce to Mbulumbuzi market.

He assured the first lady that they would vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in the forthcoming Fresh Presidential Elections as they did in 2019 tripartite elections.

Senior Chief Kadewere said people from Chiradzulu they welcome the alliance and were currently encouraging his subjects to vote for the alliance because the President is humble.

The First Lady donated buckets, soap, blankets and some groceries among others

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

