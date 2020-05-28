Kenya: Aga Khan Foundation Hands Over Water Projects in Kisii

The Aga Khan Development Network, through the Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan Health Services, this week handed over a Sh3.8 billion water project at Kenyenya Hospital to the Kisii County government. It comprises a borehole and a water purifier.

"This will provide quality water for the hospital. We realise that, although this region receives a lot of rain, accessing clean water is a big challenge," said Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu Chief Executive Officer Jane Wanyama.

She said the project was implemented by Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu and would go a long way in helping the neighbouring community .

"As we come to the end of our projects here, we leave head high. This is because we have made tangible change in the rural community of Bomachoge Borabu Constituency," she said.

Kisii County Health Executive Sarah Omache thanked the Aga Khan family for the multimillion-shilling projects, saying they had helped improve the health of the residents.

"We are indebted to our great partners. We have partnered in this health journey since the advent of devolution," said Ms Omache as she encouraged them to widen their services in the county.

The borehole was constructed under the Access to Quality Care through Extending and Strengthening Health Systems (AQCESS) programme which has seen public health and medical services improved in the region.

Other projects under the programme include construction of maternity theatre, maternal and child health block and renovation of maternity ward at Kenyenya hospital. They were funded to a tune of Sh25 million.

The facilities have helped decongest the main health facility at the county headquarters where residents have been thronging.

"With the newly constructed and renovated maternity wing, including the theatre, the level four sub-county hospital is now equipped to handle the high number of referrals due to pregnancy complications," said Ms Wanyama.

Over 30,000 women of reproductive health are benefiting from the mother-child block, maternity theatre and ward.

Over 4,000 pregnant women and children under age of five years also benefit directly from the maternal health interventions.

The project aims at improving availability, quality and utilisation of essential health services for expectant mothers, newborns and children less than five years of age.

AQCESS project was started in August 2016 and it is funded by Global Affairs Canada. It focusses on health system strengthening.

Its main ultimate goal is to contribute to reduction in maternal and child mortalities.