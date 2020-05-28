Tanzania: Isles's 2nd Phase of Voter Registration Starts Saturday

27 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has asked for full cooperation from political parties in the country as the second phase of updating the voter's registration kicks off this Saturday in Pemba Island before the exercise is shifted to Unguja Island.

"We need to maintain good relations as we continue with preparations for the general elections later this year.

Encourage citizens who meet the requirement to turn- up to register during the exercise beginning May 30, 2020," High Court judge (rtd), Hamid Mahmoud Hamid said at a meeting with election stakeholders, including politi- cal parties.

He said the exercise will commence next Saturday in Pemba north and then shift to Pemba South on June 1-2, this year as planned and will be concluded in Unguja Islands on June 9-12, this year.

The ZEC chairperson said the exercise will be carried in two to three days in all districts, targeting people, including the young ones who missed to register during the first round of the exercise held at the end of last year.

According to ZEC, more than 400,000 voters have been registered for the general elections, and only people with Zanzibar's Resident Identity Card (ZanID) will be reg- istered.

Similar exercise of updating the Voters' Register was conducted by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Zanzibar and other areas in the mainland early this month.

Both President John Magufuli and his Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein have confirmed that general elections will be held as planned in October.

