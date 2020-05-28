Tanzania: Maternal Health Skills Spread to 1.5m Women

THE government provided maternal health training to 1,480,900 women in Tanzania Mainland during the 2019/2020 financial year, as part of the drive for reducing maternal and new born deaths, parliament was told here on Wednesday.

In a written response, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said the government is sustaining its drive to prove training through different means, including distributing leaflets, posters, and television programmes.

The ministry was responding to a question posed by Special Seats MP Sabreena Sungura (Chadema), who sought to know when the government would accomplish its programme for providing education on maternal health.

"Through this training, the number of expectant mothers delivering at various health centres increased to 83per cent by March this year, compared to 64 percent during the corresponding period in 2015/2016," the ministry explained.

The government stated further that the target was to ensure that every woman who attains delivery age was given training on maternal health by the end of this year.

"This particular education will ensure that all pregnant women attend clinics immediately after becoming pregnant, and that they deliver at health facilities so that they are attended by professional midwives, instead of relying on traditional midwives," noted the ministry's response.

The ministry also underscored the need for all girls and women aged between 15 and 49, a high pregnancy rate group, to become enlightened on maternal health, emergency services on pregnancy complications, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), effects of drug abuse as well as HIV/Aids.