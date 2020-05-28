Tanzania: Diplomatic Golf Seeks Ladies Entry As Preps Finalised

ORGANISERS of the Diplomatic Golf Tournament have assured golfers that the tourna- ment will be held in November this year at Kili Golf Club in Arusha as planned.

They encourage more women to jump into the bandwagon.

The second edition of the prestigious tournament that was earlier planned to tee off on May 30th this year at the same course, was moved forward to November due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

One of the event's organis- ing committee member, Rein- frida Rwezaura told the 'Daily News' in the city yesterday, that everything was finalized prior to May this year, but they were forced to postpone the tournament so as to give golfers a time to prepare more dur- ing the hiatus.

"I want to assure golfers that preparation for the event has been finalised, we will organise the tournament as we planned in November hoping by then the coronavirus pandemic will be put under control, we are looking forward to host golfers from East African Community (EAC) and be- yond," she said.

Rwezaura added that it was ready to postpone the event as we cared for people's safety, but at the moment the situation seems to be improving; Hence golfers should start training for the event.

The organisers hope when the tournament resumes ev- eryone will enjoy it as golf is a social game which brings people together and exchange thoughts.

However, Rwezaura called more ladies to come forward in big number and enjoy the 18 -hole round with diplomats and others from all over the region.

"This is not just an ordi- nary event, it brings together diplomats from different coun- tries, it will be fun, but also an important chance to display golf skills," she said.

According to her, the first edition held at Sea Cliff course in Zanzibar last year missed ladies, but she expects things to change in Arusha as there are many hefty prizes also set for the winners.

The Ministry for Foreign Affair and East Africa Cooperation and Zanzibar Tourism Board have jointly masterminded the event whose first edition bankrolled by NBC Bank, was successful staged in Zanzibar. Diplomatic Golf is open for Diplomats, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and other golfers from East African and beyond.

Damas Ndumbaro, the Deputy Foreign Minister is a man behind the initiative and has already attracted sev- eral diplomats to join this year event.

"It is a game that aims at bringing Diplomats together, it is also an opportunity to Mem- bers of Parliament (MPs), Ministers and other golfers to come together for the health wellbeing in the events that also boosts tourism.