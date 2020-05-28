Tanzania: Colleges, Form Six Classes Resume Monday in Zanzibar

THE Second Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi on Wednesday issued an update on the current state of the Isles' coronavirus crisis and announced reopening of higher institutions and Form VI classes on June 1st 2020.

"Since we have been recording success in containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, we join our colleagues in the mainland to allow students in higher learning institutions and form VI (who are preparing for final exams) to resume their studies," Ambassador Iddi said.

In to keep on sustaining the battle against the scourge, he also directed the Ministries of Education and Health to work together on guidelines to be followed by returning students so that they remain safe from the disease.

However, he noted that other institutions citing them as Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools including Madrassa (Quran schools) would still not open until further notice as the government monitors the disease situation in the country.

In a related development, he praised health practitioners both from the Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania for tirelessly working to contain the pandemic.

"We thank Union President, Dr John Magufuli and Dr Ali Mohamed Shein for their splendid leadership and guidance in fighting Covid-19, where Zanzibar had only a cumulative number of 134 confirmed cases.

"Out of these, 115 have recovered, six died and only 19 people are still in different Covid-19 treatment Centres of JKU (three patients), Kihinani (two), Kidimni (one), Pemba (three), and Kidongo-Chekundu Psychiatric Hospital ten for developing mental problem.