Rwanda Reports Seven New Cases of COVID-19

Rwanda has on Wednesday, May 27 confirmed 7 new cases of Covid-19 and one recovery.

The latest update from 2,059 sample tests brings the tally of confirmed cases to 346, of whom 245 have been discharged from treatment centres after recovery.

In total, the country has so far conducted 62,502 sample tests of Covid-19 since outbreak in March.

According to the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 infections in Rwanda are being carried by people who upon arrival in the country undergo a mandatory test, especially truck drivers and their assistants.

Rwanda has eased a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, allowing some businesses to resume operation.

On June 1, motorcyclists will also resume operations. Restrictions on cross-provincial movements will also be lifted.

Meanwhile, citizens are still urged to abide by Covid-19 precautionary measures such as regular washing of hands and self-distancing and wearing of face masks when in public or multi-family compounds.