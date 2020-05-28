Rwanda Reports Seven New Cases of COVID-19

27 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda has on Wednesday, May 27 confirmed 7 new cases of Covid-19 and one recovery.

The latest update from 2,059 sample tests brings the tally of confirmed cases to 346, of whom 245 have been discharged from treatment centres after recovery.

In total, the country has so far conducted 62,502 sample tests of Covid-19 since outbreak in March.

According to the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 infections in Rwanda are being carried by people who upon arrival in the country undergo a mandatory test, especially truck drivers and their assistants.

Rwanda has eased a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, allowing some businesses to resume operation.

On June 1, motorcyclists will also resume operations. Restrictions on cross-provincial movements will also be lifted.

Meanwhile, citizens are still urged to abide by Covid-19 precautionary measures such as regular washing of hands and self-distancing and wearing of face masks when in public or multi-family compounds.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Senegal Ends Treaty With Mauritius Which Enables Tax Avoidance

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.