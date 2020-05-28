Malawi: Health Workers Advised to Be Vigilant About COVID-19 Patients

28 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Dyna Banda

Dowa — Stakeholders in Dowa have urged health workers to be vigilant and well equipped with information and approach skills so that the issue of COVID-19 patients fleeing treatment and isolation centres could be addressed.

The Call was made on Wednesday during a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) cluster meeting held at Hillside View Hotel in Mponela Dowa and it aimed at coming up with a plan and align activities in line with the plan towards the Covid-19 pandemic fight.

During the meeting, it was noted that some of the people who have just arrived in the country from other countries have been playing hide and seek with health personnel.

In some cases, the suspects and their communities have been hostile to the health workers who have been assigned to assist in the Covid-19 cases.

Social Welfare Officer for Dowa, Jonathan Bonongwe said there was need for comprehensive preparation of health workers who are handling these cases.

"People who have just come into our country are running away from treatment and isolation. We have to ask ourselves how we have treated them. There is need for comprehensive preparation for the response team that these cases should drop,"he said.

Project Manager for Inter Aide in Dowa, Macmillan Chikhoza said that the people who are to be isolated need to be prepared psychologically.

He said these people need to be told what would happen during isolation and most of all how they would be helped.

Chikhoza emphasized that there was need to share enough information with the suspected cases and patients of the situation they are in rather than just the fact that they would be isolated or quarantined.

"The suspects or patients need to hear more than you have Covid-19 and we will isolate you. The isolation in itself might be torture because people are separated from their families, friends and their usual day to day lives so they need to be prepared," he said.

The WASH Cluster meeting was targeting Covid-19 spread control, preparedness, response and capacity building.

Several government sectors and non-governmental organization were present.

