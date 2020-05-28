Kenya: Shikanda Is All Talk and No Action, Broke AFC Leopards Players Lament

Two AFC Leopards players have accused their Chairman Dan Shikanda of being vocal in the media yet the club has failed to settle them salaries arrears running into several months.

The two players, who sought anonymity for fear of reprisals, said they are currently suffering and can barely fend for their families in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

UNPAID SALARIES

"Our Chairman is all over the media as if AFC Leopards players are doing fine and are receiving salaries. We are broke even more than Gor Mahia players but we chose to be silent. Let the truth be known that we have been left to fend for ourselves and the club management is no longer caring for us," said one of the two players.

The other player went as far as threatening to dump Ingwe, saying it is better to play for an average Kenyan Premier League club where salaries are paid on time, however little it is.

"Some club officials are playing politics of deceit as if all is well. We have not received money from the club for some time now and we are on our own. Food is hard to come by and there is no money for meeting our family needs and paying rent. We are suffering," he said.

HEAVILY BURDENED

The two players however thanked the Ministry of Sport for coming to their aid by offering to pays them Sh10,000 per month to cushion them during this tough times.

However, they said the amount is like a drop in the ocean since they are heavily burdened and financially crippled.

"Let our club top it up and ensure those who were not in the list presented to the ministry to also get the similar amount from the management," the players said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed on Tuesday announced that the 30 KPL players and five members of the technical bench will be receiving Sh10,000 for the next two months to cushion them during this harsh times. The assistance will go to the 12 KPL club with corporate teams like Bandari, Posta Rangers, Ulinzi Stars, KCB and Tusker being locked out.

TOUGH TIMES

Money bags Wazito owned by tycoon Ricardo Badoer 'The Big Boss' have also been exempted from the list of beneficiary clubs.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has in past interviews with this scribe failed to reveal the amount of money owed to the players.

He has always insisted that they ensure the players have money for rent and food, claims the two players dismissed as lies.

AFC Leopards has been through tough financial times since the exit of gaming firm SportPesa who were also their shirt sponsor.

Ingwe are sixth in the suspended KPL table on 40 points, 14 shy of league leaders Gor Mahia.