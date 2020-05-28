Malawi At Risk! 400 Returnees Escape From COVID-19 Test Centre in Blantyre

Over 400 Malawian returnees from South Africa have bolted from Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre where they were quarantined awaiting tests for coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Abandoned Covid-19 test centre at Kamuzu Stadium Empty Kamuzu Stadium ground after returnees escaped Scattered remains of food at Kamuzu Stadium

This raises fears of more covid-19 cases as the returnees are coming from a coronavirus hotspot country.

Government is already receiving stormy criticisms over its handling of the returnees, some of whom have been escaping from isolation centres.

The stadium looked deserted with empty bottles of water, remains of food and a few security personnel still guarding the stadium ground where the returnees were put.

The government failed to provide security to the returnees to prevent them from interacting with others as they were allowed to move around in the city and could go anywhere to buy food and other necessities.

Some of the returnees complained that the stadium had no water, no toilets and the government was not providing them with food.

Officials from the ministry of Health are yet to comment on the matter but this comes barely a day after eight returnees who tested positive of the coronavirus escaped from Kameza isolation centre.

They are yet to be traced.

Health activist Dorothy Ngoma said the escape was expected because of the poor handling of the returnees by the government.

She feared the whole nation is now at greater risk than ever before.

Malawi's Covid-19 cases stand at 101 with four deaths and 60 active cases since the first cases were reported on April 2.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares