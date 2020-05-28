Malawi: Utm Eastern Region Members Defect to DPP-Udf Alliance

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harry Itimu

Days after deputy secretary general Levy Luwemba dumped UTM, eastern regional committee members have dumped the party and announced defection to the DPP-UDF alliance.

DPP vice president eastern region Bright Mpaka welcomes defectors in Liwonde

The UTM underestimated Luwemba and called him names when he detected last Saturday but UTM structures are crumbling in the East and Centre and he is the man behind the demolition.

On Wednesday in Liwonde the UTM Regional Committee officials defected to the DPP-UDF Alliance.

They came from UTM structures in Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba and Ntcheu where party leader Saulos Chilima comes from.

The defections were announced at Zest Conference Centre in Liwonde.

Reports from Northern Region also indicate that most people are abandoning UTM and heading for the DPP.

Other reports also indicates that more high profile defections are on their way.

UTM supporters are defecting in protest because of the association with Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

According to the defectors, UTM has not joined the Tonse Alliance but it is Chilima who has joined MCP.

Meanwhile, Chilima is also being rejected by MCP diehards because they have discovered that he is driving his own personal agenda.

Chilima said in Chikwawa that he will take over MCP after 5 years, which has also created anger in the MCP quarters.

UTM was born when Chilima rebelled against President Peter Mutharika and tried to oust his mentor at the DPP Convention.

After failing to take over DPP, Chilima formed UTM and contested for the presidency in the May 2019 Elections.

Chilima's face will not be on the ballot of the next election. The mass defections spell doom for UTM.

