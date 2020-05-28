Kenya: Former FKF Deputy CEO Mwachiro Joins Race for Federation's Presidency

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Herbert Mwachiro has joined the race to unseat current federation President Nick Mwendwa.

The FKF elections are long overdue but have failed to take place twice now due to court cases and the current Covid-19 pandemic. It has been hinted the elections could be conducted electronically in the coming days.

MWACHIRO'S VISION

"I hereby declare my candidature for the post of Football Kenya Federation president ahead of the upcoming polls. My decision to run for the top football seat in the country is informed by the desire to transform the football industry to a sustainable sector that will put Kenya where it deserves to be on the continental and global football map," Mwachiro said in a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday afternoon.

"While meaningful progress has been made under different administrations over the past decade, the main stakeholders of the game who are players continue to suffer and struggle to make ends meet. The game is not well packaged thus the need to bring in the much-needed professionalism through my marketing background and vast experience in the corporate world. We need to package our game in a way that will make it attractive to partners and ensure our players make a meaningful living from footbal," he further said.

Mwachiro has promised to revive grassroots football while also ensuring the national teams perform well.

OTHER CANDIDATES

"My focus will not only be on all tiers of club football but also on youth, grassroots, and women football. This vision will be achieved through commercial partnerships and support from the government that will ensure the smallest units (wards, constituencies, and counties) contribute to football development," he said.

"Kenya deserves to be a regular competitor at the Africa Cup of Nations because we have talent in abundance from all corners of this country. My team will partner with all relevant football stakeholders to build strong leagues and solid structures that Kenyan football badly needs to move to the next level. Its high time football makes headlines for the right reasons. When football succeeds, sports succeed. Once elections are called, I will unveil my team. I hereby invite like-minded individuals to back my team as we begin this journey to transform Kenyan football," he added.

Mwachiro joins former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye, former Kenyan International Seif Mutie, former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF President Sam Nyamweya as the persons who have already declared their intentions to unseat Mwendwa in the upcoming polls.