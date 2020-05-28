Kenyatta to Host Virtual Madaraka Day Celebrations

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Monday lead Kenyans in celebrating Madaraka Day, although this time round he will address the nation from State House, Nairobi.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the president will host the virtual celebrations, which had initially been been scheduled to be held in Kisii on June 1.

VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

In a statement from the Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Madaraka Day celebrations will be streamed through all the media houses and social media platforms.

"The celebration will run from 8am and will culminate in the live address by His Excellency, the President from State House, Nairobi," Kibicho said.

The government said the step has been taken in order to observe the measures given by the Ministry of Health to curb further spread of coronavirus.

Kibicho said the prevailing situation, with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made it difficult to have public gatherings to mark the day.

NATIONAL EVENT

The Madaraka Day production will be packed with entertainment and documentaries that highlight Kenya's culture and development milestones, Kibicho said.

"This is therefore to ask you to advice the public to remain at home and follow the celebrations on radio and television," he said.

Madaraka Day is celebrated in Kenya on June 1 to commemorate the day the country attained self-governance after decades of British rule.

However, this will not be the first national event to be hosted virtually since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On May 1, President Kenyatta similarly hosted the Labour Day celebrations from State House, Nairobi.