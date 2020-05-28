Tanzania: NGO Praises JPM On COVID-19 Handling

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's response to coronavirus crisis in the country, especially his no-lockdown approach has revealed him as an admirable leader, who deserves heroic award, a non- governmental organization has commended.

Hakifursa Executive Secretary, Mr Ntimi Charles, yesterday in Dar es Salaam said President Magufuli's leadership quality, especially during the war against the novel coronavirus, testify that he is a wise leader who managed to steer his people and country to safety.

"The president made tough decisions for the love for his nation. He imposed all the needed precautions, and while considering the consequences of lockdown to his people, he allowed things like worship places, business activities, harmless traditional treatments, and standard locally made masks to be used," he said.

"... I call upon the Parliament leader... Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai to prepare an award for the president that should be handed to him as Bunge winds up. He did not go for copy and paste as some parts of the nations were busy doing," he added.

Commenting, the NGO's Social Welfare Officer, Mr Lwitiko Mwakikuti said he admired the way the president selected his weapons in the battle, adding: "He did not hesitate to let people use traditional treatments like steam therapy in the correct harmless ways, and advised for locally made masks assessing financial ability of his people.

"Through the President's speeches he gave to the public, there was hope and even peace in public and people were sure to win the war against the virus," he remarked.

The novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives and paralyzed the world's economy, but Tanzania braved the situation with the President not allowing lock-down that was deemed to further worsen the situation and livelihoods of the people.

"We have the most learned president in Africa; he has all the qualities and composure that enabled him to lead the way he did. He was the only commander in the war, who recognized his people's needs and remembered God," he applauded.

The Non-Governmental organization that is concerned with boosting communities' livelihoods and environmental conservation requested the citizens to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, keeping social distance and frequently washing hand.