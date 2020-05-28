Tanzania: Mat Sings JPM Praises Amid Slowing COVID-19 Cases

THE Medical Association of Tanza- nia (MAT), yesterday confirmed that the number of patients who suffer from Covid-19 has gone down and commended President John Magufuli's response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The association's statement comes just a few days after President Magufuli informed the nation the number of Covid-19 cases has slowed down with the country wit- nessing a huge recovery rate and limited infections.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, MAT's President, Dr Elisha Osati said the association's survey at special centres for Covid-19 treatment showed a significant drop in the number of patients and new cases. MAT's findings are based on the number of calls for support and

clarification on issues related to Co- vid-19 patients as well the declining reports of deaths linked to Covid-19, noted Dr Osati.

"MAT would like to express its gratitude to President John Magufuli for his good guidance during this testing time when the whole World battles the novel virus," he said.

The association equally reserved praises to Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa and the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu for exemplary leadership during the global health crisis.

MAT also commended all special Covid-19 committees for tirelessly standing with health service providers in fighting the scourge.

Dr Osati, however, reminded Tanzanians that Covid-19 is still biting and that the public must adhere to all preventive measures as put forward by health experts.

He said doctors, nurses and all oth- er health service providers have been doing a great job to ensure the nation stays healthy.

"Doctors and nurses are working day and night, I would like to ask all the wananchi who suspect to have con- tracted Covid-19 or who suffer from other diseases to visit hospitals for check-up and treatment," he noted.

Dr Osati apparently underlined the need to continuously protect frontline health workers, asking all health stake- holders to continue supporting the sector with PPE and other needed support.

Speaking during Eid el Fitr prayers on Sunday at Gaddafi Mosque in Dodoma, Prime Minister Majaliwa said the number of patients has contin- ued to drop across the country.

He said as of Saturday last week, there were only three patients in Dar es Salaam, 16 in Kibaha, while Makonze Centre in Dodoma had only three.

He further revealed that Dar es Salaam based centres of Mloganzila, Amana and Aga Khan each has only one patient, while Kairuki, Rabinisia, Regency and Temeke Hospitals have none.

Despite the achievement, the Premier noted that it was better for Tanza- nians to continue observing all preventive measures against the scourge as suggested by health experts.