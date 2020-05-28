Tanzania: Isles League Re-Starts June 5

ZANZIBAR Premier League is scheduled to resume on June 5th this year, the Isles revolution- ary government (SMZ) unveiled here yesterday.

The league was suspended in mid-March this year after the government suspended all sports activities as a preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The official statement from the Second Vice President of Zanzibar Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi confirmed the good news saying league will be conducted in accordance with directives from health experts.

He said the league returns after the government's commendable efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus managed to put the threat under control.

Bringing back the league is among the decisions taken by the government after being satisfied that covid-19 scare has been weakened.

But, elaborating further, the Second Vice President said other sports which involve big gatherings, or played in singles or dou- bles formats, including physical exercise and beach sports, have to wait for further directives from the government.

Ambassador Iddi has now ordered the Ministry of Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports here, in collaboration with the Isles Football Federation (ZFF) and the Health Ministry to prepare directives that will enable the Isles to run a healthy and safe league.

KMKM were commanding the league race with 46 points, closely followed by JKU with 45 points when the league was suspended in mid-March this year.

There are 16 teams playing in the Premier League from Pemba and Unguja.

They are KMKM, JKU, Zimamoto, Malindi, Ma- funzo, Polisi, Kipanga, Chuoni, Mlandege, Jamhuri, Mwenge, Jang'ombe Boys, Selem View, Chipukizi, Machomanne and KVZ.

Meanwhile, Jang'ombe Boys player Suleiman Ali Picho- ri has admitted to have deeply affected physically since the country suspended all sports activities in mid-March due to coronavirus scare, reports the "Daily News" reporter in Zanzibar.

He said though he trains alone, the kind of training he does doesn't give him the fitness he had prior to the hiatus. He, however, adds that the suspension has not been so painful financially as it has been physically.

The player made that response to the reporter who wanted to know the effect of the hiatus to the Isles players and how they are prepared for the leagues' return.

"I have to admit that lack of serious exercise has deeply affected us since we don't train much and longer as we were doing before the league was suspended," he admitted.

Pichori, who plays as a mid- fielder, has other business; hence his life doesn't wholly depend on football.

"I train alone, but they are very light exercises. I long to train with team mates whom I miss very much," he explained.

Tanzania suspended sports activities, among the top flight leagues in both the Mainland and the Isles in mid-March when the government banned public gatherings.