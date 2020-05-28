Tanzania: Sugar Factories Bid to End Production Gap

28 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

SUGAR factories are battling to resume and increase their production in an endeavor to bridge the existing demand and supply gap.

The country has recently witnessed a shortage of the sweetener due to a number of factors, largely slowing domestic production.

Prolonged heavy rains have affected production, as local industries either temporarily halted or reduced production, resulting in acute shortage of the product in retail shops.

But most of the industries are resuming production and that is expected to increase supply and reduce retail prices that have shot up extremely recently.

TPC Sugar Company in Kilimanjaro re- gion said on Tuesday, it projects to increase sugar production this season to 97,000 metric tons, up from 88,000 tons produced last season.

TPC Corporate Affairs Executive Officer, Mr Jaffari Ally told the 'Daily News' that the projections of production are up as every year they strategize on increasing their production capacity so as to meet the ever-increasing demand of the sweetener.

Sugar production activities at the sugar refining mill situated in Moshi town will resume on June 9, this year after normal annual closure that is done so as to pave way for maintenance of the machines as well as avoid effects of floods during the rainy season.

Speaking of the challenges the company has been encountering, Mr Ally listed among others a yellow sugarcane afield that affects productivity of sugarcane, reducing it by 10 percent.

"We have been facing and battling the yellow sugarcane afield for sometimes now; It greatly affects our sugarcane productivity by almost 10 percent. It is a disease that entered Africa around 2017.

We are adamant that this year we will reduce its spread and effect," said Mr Ally optimistically.

The company, in which the government has 25 percent shares with the main shareholders Mauritius registered Sugar Investment Company that purchased 75 percent shares in 2000, has also faced flood challenges, as it rained heavily for the past eight to nine months.

"This year the rains have been heavy and that caused floods...the floods affected our infrastructure.

The fields of sugarcane were covered completely by the water for a long time and more than 150 hectares were affected," said Mr Ally.

Last week, Kilombero Sugar Company resumed production, with the industry projecting to produce 127,000 tons during the 2020/2021 season.

The output together with that of TPC and other facto- ries across the country will certainly provide huge relief in the local sugar market, which has recently experienced high scarcity of the sweetener, leading to unrealistic prices.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Senegal Ends Treaty With Mauritius Which Enables Tax Avoidance

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.