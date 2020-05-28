Somalia: Two Alshabaab Militants Killed in Battle With Somalia Forces

27 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Federal government forces conducted a special operation in Dinsor of Bay region. The operation was specially conducted in the areas of Hariima of Dinsoor district where members of Alshabab had set base.

Dinsoor DC Abdisalam Haji Diyaarwho was present at the scene said the government forces killed two Al-Shabab members. He also added commander Taliyow Maalim Ibrahim was wounded and is nursing injuries at a health institute.

The war between government forces and Alshabab militias has erupted several times in some areas of the Bay region.

