Somalia: 10 Killed As Truck Rams in to Tuk-Tuks in Mogadishu

27 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ten people were killed and several others injured in Mogadishu Tuesday night after a truck lost control and smashed TukTuks that were carrying passengers in the intersection of Howlwadaag Banadir region.

Howlwadaag District commissioner Mustaf Ali Kheyre visited the scene and confirmed the incident, adding that the truck also destroyed petrol station which was nearby.

" May God have mercy on the people who lost their lives the truck lost control and rammed into Tuktuk and killed pedestrians, several people have been taken to the hospital," said the DC.

The truck is said to have been driven by turned boy at the time of the incident.

The incident has rekindled the debate for strict regulation on the roads in Somalia where drivers and tuk-tuk operators have been accused of careless driving, over speeding and overloading

