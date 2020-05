KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan's Ministry of Health on announced 170 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country's total cases to 4146.

According to the Ministry's Monday report the new cases include 14 deaths raising the death toll to 184.

The new cases were reported in Khartoum State (108), Gezira (33), North Kordofan (11), Sinnar (8) Gadaref (4), White Nile (4) and South Kordofan (2).

The total recovered cases is 588.