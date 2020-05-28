Cameroon: South West - 17 Mosques Equip With Anit-COVID-19 Materials

CIDIMUC handed to the Imams protective masks, laundry soap and hand washing containers adapted with taps.

All the 35 mosques shutdown in the South West Region due to threat poses by the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic on human life are expected in the days ahead to reopen their doors for worshippers. On Thursday May 21, 2020, at the Buea Islamic Complex Central Mosque, the Council of Imams and Moslem Dignitaries in Cameroon (CIDIMUC), South West Bureau donated anti-coronavirus materials to the Imams all of the 17 Friday Celebrated Mosques in the South West. The materials included dozens of hand washing containers adapted with taps, cartons of laundry soap and dozens of protective nose masks. The items were shared to the mosques based on their densities.

Handing over the gadgets to the Imams, South West Regional Bureau President of CIDIMUC, His Eminence Alhadji Mohammed Aboubakar instructed that all mosques be disinfected and worshippers should come from home with their praying mates. He tasked the clerics to ensure that all worshippers must put on their face masks before entering the mosques. The Imams are supposed to be leading examples by wearing their masks. "The Imams are the ones to make the Moslem faithfuls understand the gravity of this pandemic. Nobody enters the mosques without washing their hands. COVID-19 is real and people should not take chances," he emphasized.

One of the beneficiaries, the Imam of Muea Central Mosque, Aboubakar Adamou expressed gratitude to Allah to have made it possible for them to be given the items. He said the items shall be of great use to the people of his community. The cleric promised to continue educating the people on the dangers of COVID-19.