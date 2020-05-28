Cameroon: Coaching - Former Lions Share Knowledge

Landry Nguemo, Achille Webo and Paul Alo'o Efoulou have joined other former Indomitable Lions in the training of the younger generations.

After a successful football career many former footballers do not just hang up their boots. In many clubs in the world former players are still seen coming back to the pitches as coaches. They even coach their national teams. Embracing a coaching career is becoming more frequent among former footballers. This is due to the passion they have for the game of football and the desire to share their knowledge to the younger generations.

Former Indomitable Lion, Landry Nguemo Tsafack was appointed coach of French Regional Championship side COS Villers-Les-Nancy recently. It is the first coaching role for the 34-year-old former AS Nancy midfielder. The midfielder had three spells in his career at AS Nancy and retired from football in January this year. He is expected to implore his wide knowledge of the game for the good of the Academicians at the club. The former Indomitable Lion won 43 caps with the national team. He attended the 2010 AFCON and FIFA World Cup tournament with the Indomitable Lions.

The story is similar with former Indomitable Lions forward, Achille Webo, who was named assistant coach of Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir. Webo believes the move could open doors for other retiring African footballers and eventually creates a brighter future for coaching on the continent. Achille Webo, 37, hung up his boots last year at the end of a stint with Uruguayan side Nacional and had been taking courses in coaching. He played for Basaksehir between 2011 and 2013. The former striker served the Indomitable Lions between 2003 and 2014. Another former Indomitable Lions striker, Paul Alo'o Efoulou has picked up a coaching job with FC Lunéville. After serving as assistant coach of Amnéville the former Nancy striker is now head coach of FC Lunéville. At 36 the former Indomitable Lion continues to leave his mark in amateur football in France.

Rigobert Song, former Indomitable Lions defender, is presently head coach of the national U23 Lions team. He was formerly coach of the Intermediate Lions. Other former Indomitable Lions like Meyong Ze (Vitoria Setúbal, Portugal) and Guy Feutchine (Irodotos FC, Greece), among others are into coaching and are determined to pass on their knowledge for as long as long as possible.