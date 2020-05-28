Liberia: PUL to open Book of Condolence Thursday

press release

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and its auxiliaries, the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) and the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) will open a Book of Condolence in memory of H. Sally Gaye on Thursday, 29 May 2020 in Monrovia.

According to a press release, the Book of Condolence will be opened at 11:00am at the union's headquarters on 44th Clay Street, and the PUL is calling on media practitioners and members of the public to turn out to sign in memory of the fallen journalist.

Ms. Sally Gaye died on Sunday, 17 May at the ELWA Hospital after a period of illness in Monrovia. The PUL and its auxiliaries are deeply saddened by the death of the resourceful sports writer and young media trailblazer.

The late Sally was among three females who have in recent time taken up sports reporting as a specialty in journalism and she diligently executed her duties within the realm of all journalistic standards.

Up to her death, Ms. Sally worked for the New Dawn Newspaper as its Sports Reporter and also found time to work with secondary school students on the production of a high school particular newspaper.

The union again extends its deepest regret to the Gaye Family over the unfortunate death of H. Sally Gaye, describing it as the cruel early downing of curtains on a career which has just started to germinate.

All journalists, the Gaye Family, Friends of H. Sally Gaye outside of journalism and the public are kindly asked by the Press Union of Liberia to be seated at the PUL before 11:00am on Thursday on 44th Clay in Monrovia.