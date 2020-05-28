Tanzania: Overall Balance of Payment Improves

28 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE overall balance of payments showed a narrowing of deficit to 143.6 million US dollars during the quarter ended March from 320.4 million US dollars in the corresponding quarter in 2019 due to improvement of current ac- count balance.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Economic Bulletin for the quarter ending March current account balance improved to a deficit of 156.0 million US dollars compared with 278.4 million US dollars recorded in the quarter ending March 2019, largely driven by increase in exports.

During the reference period, the external sector of the economy has experienced challenges, particularly on travel receipts in- cluding tourism due to measures adopted to limit the spread of Covid-19 in many countries.

The exports of goods rose by 16.3 percent to 1,444.6 million US dollars from the correspond- ing quarter in 2019 on account of traditional exports that went up to 317.8 million US dollars from 135.1 million US dollars in the quarter ending March 2019, largely on account of increase in exportation of cashew nuts. Nontraditional exports re- mained broadly unchanged at 995.5 million US dollars with gold accounting for 61.0 percent of non-traditional exports.

Similarly, goods import increased to 2,085.2 million US dollars during the quarter ending March from 1,989.2 million US dollars recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

This development was driven by higher imports of petroleum products, and building and construction equipment for supporting the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The services account recorded a surplus of 515.8 million US dollars in the quarter ending March, lower than a surplus of 610.0 million US dollars dur- ing the corresponding quarter in 2019, owing to an increase in service payments coupled with decrease in service receipts.

Primary income account registered a deficit of 140.7 million US dollars, which is 39.0 percent lower than the deficit in the quar- ter ending March 2019, mainly on account of increase in earnings from investment abroad.

The official foreign exchange reserves amounted to 5,411.3 million US dollars at the end of March sufficient to cover about 6.2 months of projected imports of goods and services excluding foreign direct investment related imports.

The import cover exceeded the country benchmark of not less than 4.0 months, EAC bench- mark of at least 4.5 months, and SADC benchmark of a minimum of 6 months.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.