Eritrea: Celebrations of Independence Day Anniversary

27 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals residing in the UK and Italy celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

The celebration in the United Kingdom featured various educational and entertainment programs that were disseminated through the face book and you tube from 19 to 24 May and was attended by thousands of nationals from various countries.

The program that went for six days included heroic feats demonstrated during the armed struggle for independence, musical performances, interviews with veteran fighters and artist, memories of the Eritrean Ambassadors in Italy, Kenya, European Union, the UK, South Africa and the UN as well as other invited guests on the 29 years of resilience and development, role of Eritrean women in the struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, contribution of organizations in the effort to combat COVID-19 and on other issues.

At virtual ceremony conducted in Italy from 21 to 23 May, various Italian regional administrators and Mayors as well as representatives of parliaments, journalists, writers and other friends of Eritrea conveyed messages of congratulations.

A ceremony in which staff members of the Eritrean Embassy and members of the national committee took part was also held at the Eritrean Embassy in Rome and Eritrean Consulate in Milano.

In his message Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros commended the initiative that the Eritrean nationals in Italy took to support the effort to combat the spread of corona virus.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.